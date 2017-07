Marc J. Spears: Veteran guard Jamal Crawford’s preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with the Lakers if he can get bought out of his contract, a source told The Undefeated. With his family based in Los Angeles and a solid relationship already in place with Ball, the current Los Angeles Clippers guard would like to sign as a free agent with the Lakers if he were bought out of his contract by the Atlanta Hawks after an expected multi-team trade that is expected to send Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers. The Lakers have strong interest in signing Crawford as well, a source said, and have the money to offer a respectable contract. Crawford could possibly start at shooting guard for the Lakers and be a big help as a mentor and shot maker for the assist creating Ball.