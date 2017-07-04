Lakers Nation: If Jamal Crawford is bought out by the Hawks as expected, the Lakers are one of many teams interested in him lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… pic.twitter.com/WL8Sa9EdWy
July 4, 2017 | 4:06 pm EDT Update
When asked about a timetable as to when the 27-year-old All-Star would make a decision, Bartelstein said there is no definitive timeline at this moment. As far as the reports about his client agreeing to come to Boston, Bartelstein said it was something that clearly bothered Hayward. “He’s upset someone would report that,” Bartelstein said. “He’s trying to re-evaluate everything.”
Marc J. Spears: Veteran guard Jamal Crawford’s preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with the Lakers if he can get bought out of his contract, a source told The Undefeated. With his family based in Los Angeles and a solid relationship already in place with Ball, the current Los Angeles Clippers guard would like to sign as a free agent with the Lakers if he were bought out of his contract by the Atlanta Hawks after an expected multi-team trade that is expected to send Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers. The Lakers have strong interest in signing Crawford as well, a source said, and have the money to offer a respectable contract. Crawford could possibly start at shooting guard for the Lakers and be a big help as a mentor and shot maker for the assist creating Ball.
Ronald Tillery: JaMychal Green’s agent, Michael Hodges, tells The CA that he hasn’t talked to Memphis about contract parameters since FA opened.
Alex Kennedy: In other news, Furkan Korkmaz officially signed his deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 19-year-old was the 26th pick in the 2016 draft. pic.twitter.com/Rn1c47vgJ0