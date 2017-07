The signing of Mike Scott on Tuesday makes the departure of Bojan Bogdanovic all but certain for the Wizards, who added a three-point shooting forward at the veteran minimum of $1.7 million. The Wizards, however, haven’t pulled Bogdanovic’s qualifying offer nor will they, league sources tell CSNmidatlantic.com. Instead, they’ll seek sign-and-trade options with the hopes of acquiring a traded player exception that could be used later