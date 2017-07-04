Career sixth man Jamal Crawford has strong interest in remaining in Los Angeles and signing with the Lakers if a proposed three-team trade that would send him from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks goes through, a source said Tuesday.
July 4, 2017 | 7:24 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent forward Omri Casspi has agreed to a one-year deal with Golden State, league sources tell ESPN.
One league source said by phone moments later that Boston had been extremely confident that it would sign Hayward, but that it was unclear whether a deal had been finalized. Then another league source said that Hayward had indeed pledged to become a Celtic. This also was confirmed by numerous media outlets around the league.
Soon afterward, however, there was a sudden shift. Multiple reports and sources suggested that Hayward had yet to notify the teams involved in his courtship.
League sources said that the Celtics remained in contact with Hayward’s representatives on Tuesday, too, adding that there was little clarity about the situation on Boston’s end as of Tuesday night. When afternoon turned to evening, all sides mostly went silent, stirring rampant speculation about what the holdup might be.
The Lakers have several things working in their favor, although they would not be able to offer a title chase like the Warriors or Cavaliers, who have met in the Finals for three straight years. The Lakers have been careful this offseason not to commit money beyond 2018, so they might not be willing to offer Crawford a multiple-year contract. But with the Lakers sitting about $12 million under the $99 million salary cap, they could offer him a richer contract than the veteran’s minimum.