Chris Vivlamore: The three-way trade between the Hawks, Nuggets and Clippers has been agreed upon. Can be announced after moratorium.
July 4, 2017 | 8:59 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Derrick Rose will meet with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN.
Brad Turner: Clippers to meet with Derrick Rose Wednesday, per source. Clippers have $8.4 million exception left to spend.
Bobby Marks: Clippers have the full $8.4 mid-level but will be in the repeater tax if they use the full amount. Los Angeles is also hard capped ($125M).
Brian Robb: Don’t be surprised to hear trade talks on Crowder, Bradley and Smart in coming hours/days. C’s will undoubtedly test market on all of them.
July 4, 2017 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Flurry of action surrounding Olynyk, with multiple teams gauging his price point in unrestricted free agency now, league sources tell ESPN.