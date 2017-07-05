The Clippers would receive Danilo Gallinari in a sign a…
The Clippers would receive Danilo Gallinari in a sign and trade from the Nuggets in the other major part of the proposed deal. The Nuggets recently agreed to a three-year, $90 million deal with Hawks unrestricted free agent Paul Millsap on Sunday and would acquire the four-time all-star power forward in sign-and-trade. The Nuggets would recieve a second-round pick from the Hawks, a 2019 pick acquired from the Wizards.
July 4, 2017 | 10:23 pm EDT Update
Deal includes player option on the third year, league sources tell ESPN. Patterson gets a starting job on contender in a tough marketplace.
Brett Dawson: Side note: Billy Donovan recruited Patrick Patterson really hard at Florida. He ended up choosing Kentucky over the Gators and Duke.
Albert Nahmad: Thunder, with Patrick Patterson signing, up to $115M guaranteed to 11 players, with Andre Roberson RFA. Tax line is $119M.
July 4, 2017 | 10:07 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4M deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN.
Chris Mannix: Wizards had hoped to work out something more cap friendly with Otto Porter, but they intend to match Nets offer, sources tell @The Vertical.
Ben Standig: Catching up on the Otto Porter-Nets offer sheet (4-for-$106 mil) news. I’ve been told repeatedly Wizards plan on matching. Now it’s real.