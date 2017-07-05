USA Today Sports

48 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Clippers would receive Danilo Gallinari in a sign and trade from the Nuggets in the other major part of the proposed deal. The Nuggets recently agreed to a three-year, $90 million deal with Hawks unrestricted free agent Paul Millsap on Sunday and would acquire the four-time all-star power forward in sign-and-trade. The Nuggets would recieve a second-round pick from the Hawks, a 2019 pick acquired from the Wizards.

Storyline: Danilo Gallinari Trade?
July 4, 2017 | 10:23 pm EDT Update
July 4, 2017 | 10:07 pm EDT Update
