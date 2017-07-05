As for the players the Hawks would receive, Crawford ha…
As for the players the Hawks would receive, Crawford has expressed a strong desire not to return to Atlanta, according to a person familiar with the situation.
July 4, 2017 | 10:23 pm EDT Update
Deal includes player option on the third year, league sources tell ESPN. Patterson gets a starting job on contender in a tough marketplace.
Brett Dawson: Side note: Billy Donovan recruited Patrick Patterson really hard at Florida. He ended up choosing Kentucky over the Gators and Duke.
Albert Nahmad: Thunder, with Patrick Patterson signing, up to $115M guaranteed to 11 players, with Andre Roberson RFA. Tax line is $119M.
July 4, 2017 | 10:07 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4M deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN.
Chris Mannix: Wizards had hoped to work out something more cap friendly with Otto Porter, but they intend to match Nets offer, sources tell @The Vertical.
Ben Standig: Catching up on the Otto Porter-Nets offer sheet (4-for-$106 mil) news. I’ve been told repeatedly Wizards plan on matching. Now it’s real.