The Hawks have agreed on a three-way trade with the Nuggets and the Clippers, with a pair of sign and trades, that will return Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a protected first-round pick and cash, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal was worked on into the early morning hours Tuesday and agreed upon later in the day. The deal can not be announced until after the NBA moratorium period ends Thursday.
July 4, 2017 | 10:23 pm EDT Update
Deal includes player option on the third year, league sources tell ESPN. Patterson gets a starting job on contender in a tough marketplace.
Brett Dawson: Side note: Billy Donovan recruited Patrick Patterson really hard at Florida. He ended up choosing Kentucky over the Gators and Duke.
Albert Nahmad: Thunder, with Patrick Patterson signing, up to $115M guaranteed to 11 players, with Andre Roberson RFA. Tax line is $119M.
July 4, 2017 | 10:07 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4M deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN.
Chris Mannix: Wizards had hoped to work out something more cap friendly with Otto Porter, but they intend to match Nets offer, sources tell @The Vertical.
Ben Standig: Catching up on the Otto Porter-Nets offer sheet (4-for-$106 mil) news. I’ve been told repeatedly Wizards plan on matching. Now it’s real.