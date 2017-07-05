Nick Kosmider: Can confirm Gallo is heading to the Clip…
Nick Kosmider: Can confirm Gallo is heading to the Clippers. Nuggets get a second-round pick in ’19. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.
July 4, 2017 | 11:57 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: As Gallinari heads to LA, Hawks receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, LA’s 2018 FRP via Houston, cash; Denver gets ’19 2nd-rounder
July 4, 2017 | 11:14 pm EDT Update
David Aldridge: No surprise: Wizards plan to match BKN offer sheet to Otto Porter, per source. They’ll have 48 hours to match once sheet is officially sent.
If the Knicks renounce the rights to Derrick Rose (who, ESPN reported, will meet with the Clippers on Wednesday), they will have $15 million of cap space. Miami, which is big in the hunt to retain Waiters, waived Chris Bosh on Tuesday under the special medical agreement with the NBA that opened up $25 million in cap room.
Rose is still in play, but the Knicks have had only internal discussions about point guard Rajon Rondo and have yet to contact his agent. But they are monitoring the situation, according to a source.