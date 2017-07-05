USA Today Sports

Crawford’s preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball with the Los Angeles Lakers, a source told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. Crawford has no interest in playing with the Hawks and he prefers to be waived to become a free agent. The Lakers have strong interest in signing Crawford as well, a source told Spears, and have the money to do so.

July 5, 2017 | 12:28 am EDT Update
A three-team sign-and-trade deal that will send free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari to the LA Clippers on a three-year, $65 million contract has been agreed to in principle, according to league sources. The Atlanta Hawks will receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a 2018 first-round pick and cash from the Clippers. For sending Gallinari to LA, Denver will receive Atlanta’s 2019 second-round pick via Washington.
July 4, 2017 | 11:57 pm EDT Update
