Crawford’s preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball with the Los Angeles Lakers, a source told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. Crawford has no interest in playing with the Hawks and he prefers to be waived to become a free agent. The Lakers have strong interest in signing Crawford as well, a source told Spears, and have the money to do so.
July 5, 2017 | 12:28 am EDT Update
A three-team sign-and-trade deal that will send free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari to the LA Clippers on a three-year, $65 million contract has been agreed to in principle, according to league sources. The Atlanta Hawks will receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a 2018 first-round pick and cash from the Clippers. For sending Gallinari to LA, Denver will receive Atlanta’s 2019 second-round pick via Washington.
The deal is poised to move the Clippers’ payroll to $110.4 million in 2017-18, a salary figure based upon 10 players under guaranteed contracts. The Clippers will move into the financially punitive repeater tax if the team’s salary rises over $119 million.
According to multiple sources who have spoken to members of the organization, Knicks acting president Steve Mills is all in for a youth movement, except at point guard where they are attempting to find a veteran mentor for 18-year-old Frenchman Frank Ntilikina.
“The focus is on young players but they still need some veteran presence,’’ said one team executive who has spoken to Knicks officials. “They’re waiting to see where there are good young players that would take shorter deals. The focus is definitely on building around young guys.’’
Steve Mills is in Orlando, looking at possibly clearing the decks for 2018 and 2019 free agency, according to sources. If free agency dries up for the Knicks (they still are in the forward mix for Phoenix’ Alan Williams and San Antonio’s Jonathan Simmons), a league source said they would look at a trade to fill in their cap space.
July 4, 2017 | 11:57 pm EDT Update
