The plan is for Diamond Stone to play for the Hawks’ entry in the Las Vegas Summer League contingent on the completion of the trade that will bring the second-year center from the Clippers, according to several people familiar with the situation.
July 5, 2017 | 9:00 pm EDT Update
Spencer Checketts: Jazz have gone quiet, but source tells me team is highly disappointed with the manner in which Hayward handle his exit. I’m told Jazz had as many as “three options” they were waiting to seriously explore yesterday (including Otto Potter) but were forced to wait on Hayward..
Spencer Checketts: Instead of pursuing said options, Jazz waited to hear back from Hayward and Mark Bartelstein as to what final decision would be. By the time Hayward’s blog was finally ready to be posted on Players Tribune, Jazz options had gone in different directions.
Spencer Checketts: At this juncture, Hayward and Bartelstein have the “ball in their court” re: sign and trade with Utah and Boston. Target for Utah in scenario is Jae Crowder. With everything Hayward and Bartelstein have done, making this happens is the least they can do.
Spencer Checketts: Source says Bartelstein brought idea to Stevens, who signed off and brought it to Ainge. No word from Danny. But GH/MB can make it happen.
Spencer Checketts: After their botched exit, it’s the least Bartelstein and Hayward can do. I’m told Otto Porter preferred Utah’s offer but had to move on.
The Utah Jazz announced today that following the successful outcome of his physical, the team’s acquisition of point guard Ricky Rubio from Minnesota is complete and Rubio is now officially a member of the Utah Jazz.
“We are thrilled to add a player of Ricky’s character and ability to the Jazz program,” said Jazz General Manager Dennis Lindsey. “He is an elite passing point guard with great defensive skills who we are confident will be a valuable addition to the team.