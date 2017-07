Monroe and agent, David Falk, were trying to create an avenue for a sign-and-trade. Van Gundy said that’s not the case with Caldwell-Pope and his representatives. “It’s been a whole different process with (agents) Rich Paul and Mark Termini than it was with David Falk,” Van Gundy said after the Pistons’ summer league victory over the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s been a different thing in what went on. David was really more than trying to go out and get an offer in Greg’s case . “They were really trying to push us to make a trade and the whole thing. That’s not been the process at all here, so it’s been a totally different thing. Not saying one’s better than the other, it’s just two totally different things.”