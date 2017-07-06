Paul Millsap: Tried to find the words to better help explain how much the fans and the city of Atlanta has meant to me but words can not explain it. From an average Joe to a 4 time All ⭐️. Atlanta I could not have done it without you. Thank you for an amazing 4 years! Thank you for embrace me and my family and for always having my back. I will always hold a special place in my heart for you. #truetoatlanta #anchormanout #untilnexttime
July 6, 2017 | 2:50 pm EDT Update
Clippers land Milos Teodosic
Adrian Wojnarowski: Euro star point guard Milo Teodosic has agreed to a two-year, $12.3M deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell ESPN.
Although Manu has not made any indication on which way he is leaning, whether it is retirement or continuing pro-basketball career, Green is clear – he wants another season with No. 20 at his side on the court. “It would be great. I’ve learned so much from him, and kind of taken it for granted the years that I have spent with him.”
Green: “He’s taught me so much I know him better than the rest of the guys. I would love another year with him.”
The most sophisticated statistical techniques currently available for evaluating NBA performance are not kind to Mr Westbrook. According to Regularised Adjusted Plus-Minus (RAPM)—a measure developed by Jeremias Engelmann of ESPN, which compares a team’s scoring margin when a player is on the court versus when he sits on the bench, and adjusts for the quality of everyone else playing at the same time—Mr Westbrook’s 2016-17 was in fact rather humdrum. It found that the Thunder scored 2.7 more points per 100 possessions when Mr Westbrook was on the court than they would have with an average player in his stead, and allowed 0.3 fewer. The combined impact of 3.0 placed him just 26th in the league.
A second reason is that triple-doubles aren’t what they used to be. As the NBA has adopted a more up-tempo game, and developed offensive strategies that allow versatile players to make better use of their range of skills, triple-doubles have become far more common. In 2016-17, one was seen every 10.5 games, making them 2.5 times as frequent as their long-run average. If not for Mr Westbrook’s all-time record 42 triple-doubles, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, who amassed 22, would have set the single-season high excluding Mr Robertson. A rising tide lifts all boats, and if everyone is compiling more triple-doubles, today’s league leader in the category may not add more wins to his club’s ledger than the statistical leaders of yesteryear did.
July 6, 2017 | 2:38 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Some housekeeping re: Otto Porter. Wizards are expected to use their tax MLE, not bi-annual exception, to sign Jodie Meeks to avoid hard cap