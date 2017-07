A second reason is that triple-doubles aren’t what they used to be. As the NBA has adopted a more up-tempo game, and developed offensive strategies that allow versatile players to make better use of their range of skills, triple-doubles have become far more common. In 2016-17, one was seen every 10.5 games, making them 2.5 times as frequent as their long-run average. If not for Mr Westbrook’s all-time record 42 triple-doubles, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, who amassed 22, would have set the single-season high excluding Mr Robertson. A rising tide lifts all boats, and if everyone is compiling more triple-doubles, today’s league leader in the category may not add more wins to his club’s ledger than the statistical leaders of yesteryear did.