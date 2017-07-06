Chris Haynes: 3-team trade involving LAC, DEN and ATL expected to be finalized today and Jamal Crawford will work on buyout soon after, sources tell ESPN.
July 6, 2017 | 3:45 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets announce the signing of Zhou Qi. GM Daryl Morey said he has the potential to be best player out of China since Yao Ming.
Kristaps Porzingis is a national treasure and he’s not even from our nation. Phil Jackson nearly scared him away, but with Jackson gone, Porzingis may return to the New York Knicks next season. In the meantime he’s crushing it in the weight room and making more delightful commercials. Earlier this year he made one for an airline with a ferret where he said he had a ferret. His acting chops were apparent back then, but you don’t know how truly talented an actor is until you see him speak without speaking as Porzingis does in this Latvian credit card commercial.
July 6, 2017 | 3:13 pm EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: Can confirm Milos Teodosic deal to the Clippers for $12.3M per season w/player option in year two. ESPN first. Can’t wait to see him in NBA.