Samuel Hayes, who was fired in late April from his post at Philips Arena, claims in the lawsuit that preferential treatment for white celebrities was tolerated by management, but black celebrities were not treated in the same manner, thus putting himself and other African-American employees under duress during official events. Hawks chief diversity and inclusion officer Nzinga Shaw told USA TODAY Sports in an email: “Samuel Hayes is a former security manager at Philips Arena. He was terminated for poor performance and his claims are baseless. We will defend vigorously.”
