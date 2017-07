The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent center Eric Moreland. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. Moreland, 25, appeared in 44 games (41 starts) with the Canton Charge of the NBA’s G League last season, averaging 12.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.7 steals and 33.4 minutes.