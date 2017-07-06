Chris Vivlamore: Interestingly in his statement on trad…
July 6, 2017 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn’s $106M-plus offer sheet for Porter includes a player option and a trade kicker, league sources tell ESPN.
The Wizards now have two days to match the four-year $106.5M Otto Porter offer sheet signed with Brooklyn. The Nets cap space will be tied up for at least two days until the Wizards either match or decline the sheet.
“I had my head set that I wanted to stay with the Bulls,” Felicio said on a Thursday conference call. “When they offered me, I didn’t blink. I didn’t do anything. I just told my agent I would accept.”
“They’re going in a new direction,” Felicio said of the Jimmy Butler trade. “We have a lot of young guys, a lot of guys that are hard workers, and I know a few of them from my last two years here. Not a lot of people are putting faith in us, but if we keep working, I’m sure we’ll have a pretty good season.”
Chris Reichert: San Antonio Spurs 2nd round pick Jaron Blossomgame will sign two-way contract with SAS, per league sources
Bender looks comfortable and confident as he’s embracing a new role: point-forward. General Manager Ryan McDonough and Head Coach Earl Watson have both praised Bender’s playmaking potential and now the proof is on the court. “Growing up I did it a lot,” Bender said about his ball handling. “Just playing with the ball, playing pick and roll. Just being that point-forward guy. That distributor on the offensive end trying to pass the ball to open shooters on the floor and trying to spread the court.”
Bender grew up playing this type of basketball and has learned from other front-court distributers in the NBA. “Draymond Green is a stereotype of that guy,” Bender said. “In the past there was a lot of guys who were trying to play that way. The guy I was watching growing up was Toni Kukoč. I was growing up in the same club, growing up in the same city. He was the guy I was trying to steal some of those moves from him.”