Adrian Wojnarowski: Story with @Ianbegley: Restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr., has signed a 4-year, $71M offer sheet with New York.
July 6, 2017 | 11:31 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Atlanta RFA Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year offer sheet with the New York Knicks, league sources tell The Vertical.
Ian Begley: With @Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks’ offer sheet to Tim Hardaway Jr. contains a 15% trade kicker, league sources told ESPN. 4th year is a player option.
Sam Amick: The Hawks have planned on matching Tim Hardaway Jr.’s offer sheets, & here comes test: 4 yrs, $71 million offer sheet signed w/ NY. ESPN 1st
Marc Berman: His father Tim Hardaway Sr. told me at summer league his son harbored no “bad blood” with Knicks. The guy that traded him was gone.