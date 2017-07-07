Shams Charania: Muscala’s deal has a player option that will allow the young forward to reenter free agency next summer, sources say.
Shams Charania: Muscala's deal has a player option that…
July 7, 2017 | 1:20 pm EDT Update
Tim MacMahon: The Mavs will receive a 2023 second-round pick and cash considerations from Miami along with Josh McRoberts. A.J. Hammons goes to the Heat.
Andre Drummond: Sad to see my guy @Marcus Morris go. Good luck in Boston, you guys got yourself a hell of a player!
July 7, 2017 | 1:07 pm EDT Update
The Detroit Pistons are renouncing the rights to restricted free-agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, turning him into the marketplace’s No. 1 unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN.
The Brooklyn Nets are planning to be an aggressive pursuer of Caldwell-Pope, angling to pair him in a young backcourt with D’Angelo Russell, league sources told ESPN. The Lakers have serious interest too, if Caldwell-Pope is willing to do a one-year deal to preserve the franchise’s salary cap space next year.