Alex Kennedy: Celtics are interested in Jamal Crawford,…
Alex Kennedy: Celtics are interested in Jamal Crawford, as @Michael Scotto said. Isaiah Thomas and JC are close friends. CLE, WAS, MIN, LAL, MIL also in mix.
July 7, 2017 | 2:52 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a two-year, $21M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The second year of the deal includes a partial guarantee, league sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Indiana has emerged as a frontrunner to sign Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources tell ESPN.
Vincent Ellis: In a completely unrelated note, just heard that Andre Drummond is looking pretty lean.
July 7, 2017 | 2:37 pm EDT Update
David Aldridge: Wizards have withdrawn qualifying offer to RFA Bojan Bogdanovic, per source; he is now an unrestricted free agent.