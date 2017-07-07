Chris Haynes: Jamal Crawford and Atlanta Hawks have come to terms on a buyout, league sources tell ESPN.
Fred Katz: Can confirm, by the way, that Ray Felton is heading to the Thunder on a minimum deal worth $2.3 million in 2017-18.
Manny Navarro: So apparently there was some confusion in communication earlier. Agent Mark Bartelstein now says JJ’s contract fully guaranteed for $60M
Kevin Pelton: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka drew cheers from fans as he entered the Thomas & Mack Center, which I doubt happened a lot when he was an agent.
Darren Wolfson: Rodney Stuckey is yet another FA the #Twolves have inquired about. Shockingly, I’ve yet to be asked about him. Miles remains top choice. pic.twitter.com/yKaRu0BvxS
David ‘Dubi’ Pick: Reports of Nikola Milutinov meeting with San Antonio in Las Vegas are innacurte, according to his agent. He is home in Serbia.