David Aldridge: Following official buyout this afternoon from Hawks, Cleveland, Minnesota, Washington and the Lakers top teams in pursuit of Jamal Crawford.
July 7, 2017 | 8:09 pm EDT Update
Cavs add Jeff Green
Jeff Zillgitt: Cavs have reached a deal with free-agent forward Jeff Green, I’m told.
Jamal Crawford would definitely play for the Cavaliers if they offer him the full $5.2 million they can pay to any free agent, sources told cleveland.com. Crawford, 37, secured a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and is a free agent. Terms of the buyout were not immediately disclosed, but he was owed at least $17.2 million of the $28.75 million left on his contract.
Sources confirmed to cleveland.com that the Cavs were indeed interested in the 17-year vet. A source close to Crawford called him “Cleveland’s to lose.”
Brad Turner: Jamal Crawford interested in Lakers, Lakers interested in Crawford, sources. But things moving slow right now. Cleveland, Minny also options
Michael Scotto: Source: Golden State Warriors and Zaza Pachulia have agreed to a 1-year, $3.5 million deal.