Jamal Crawford would definitely play for the Cavaliers …

59 mins ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer
Jamal Crawford would definitely play for the Cavaliers if they offer him the full $5.2 million they can pay to any free agent, sources told cleveland.com. Crawford, 37, secured a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and is a free agent. Terms of the buyout were not immediately disclosed, but he was owed at least $17.2 million of the $28.75 million left on his contract.

July 7, 2017 | 8:09 pm EDT Update
