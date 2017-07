Omri Casspi at the minimum is criminal. The league, for whatever reason, has never properly valued him. There were mitigating factors this summer: Casspi was coming off injury, and when New Orleans waived him, he lost his Bird rights — and the ability to make more dough in sign-and-trades. He also wanted to play for a ring; Casspi turned down a one-year, $4.5 million offer from a likely lottery team, according to a league source.