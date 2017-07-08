Ian Begley: Hawks have to decide on matching the Knicks…
Early in January, there was a bit of drama when the Utah Jazz made their lone trip to Boston to take on the Celtics and the TD Garden crowd showed a lot of love to Gordon Hayward. Jae Crowder did not take too kindly to his team’s fans cheering an opposing player, and voiced his complaints both to the media after the game, and on Twitter.
Isaiah Thomas was even asked about it Friday night out in Las Vegas, but quickly downplayed any potential beef between the new teammates. Via CSNNE: Nah, we tryna win a championship. We put all that aside. We’re gonna try to figure faster, I mean sooner rather than later. And then try to compete for a championship. All those other things, I think it goes out the window now that you’re teammates.
Jason Quick: Meyers Leonard will be at Blazers’ Summer League game today in Vegas after driving in from LA yesterday. He’s been training in LA all summer
July 8, 2017 | 10:59 am EDT Update
Omri Casspi at the minimum is criminal. The league, for whatever reason, has never properly valued him. There were mitigating factors this summer: Casspi was coming off injury, and when New Orleans waived him, he lost his Bird rights — and the ability to make more dough in sign-and-trades. He also wanted to play for a ring; Casspi turned down a one-year, $4.5 million offer from a likely lottery team, according to a league source.