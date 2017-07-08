Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta will not match New York’s $71M offer sheet to Tim Hardaway Jr., but official notification still hours away, sources tell ESPN.
July 8, 2017 | 1:25 pm EDT Update
The confirmed cap hit on the Tim Hardaway Jr. contract with the Knicks is $16.50M, $17.32M, $18.15M and $18.97M. The fourth year is a player option and the contract has a 15% trade bonus.
To make room for Tim Hardaway Jr.’s $71 million deal, the Knicks renounced their rights to Derrick Rose, Sasha Vujacic and Ron Baker and rescinded Baker’s qualifying offer. They have agreed to a deal with Baker. That contract can now be for the minimum or for part of the room midlevel exception.
“No, we’re not comfortable yet,” Danny Ainge told the Herald. “We do like our team, but we’re still going to search things out to see if we can find anything that makes us better this offseason.”
Crowder is under contract for the next three years at a total of nearly $22 million, which is bargain-type stuff in today’s market. “Jae is a big part of what we’re doing,” said Ainge. “I mean, he was our best 3-point shooter last year, and he defends some of the top players in the league. Jae’s a very important player for us going forward.”