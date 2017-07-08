USA Today Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta will not match New York's $…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 8, 2017 | 1:25 pm EDT Update
Crowder is under contract for the next three years at a total of nearly $22 million, which is bargain-type stuff in today’s market. “Jae is a big part of what we’re doing,” said Ainge. “I mean, he was our best 3-point shooter last year, and he defends some of the top players in the league. Jae’s a very important player for us going forward.”
16 mins ago via Boston Herald

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Jae Crowder Trade?
Home