Chris Vivlamore: Confirmed that Hawks will not match Tim Hardaway Jr. offer sheet.
Chris Vivlamore: Confirmed that Hawks will not match Ti…
July 8, 2017 | 3:03 pm EDT Update
Connor Letourneau: Not surprisingly, Chris Boucher — who tore his ACL in March — won’t be playing in Summer League, DeMarco said.
Manny Navarro: Hassan on @Kelly Olynyk: “He’s a great player. He’s a little bit under viewed because he looks like a surfer. But he can definitely play.”
July 8, 2017 | 2:26 pm EDT Update
The Knicks believe Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. can be effective together, sources confirm. So the club has no immediate plans to trade Lee, their incumbent shooting guard, despite the positional overlap with Hardaway Jr., whom they’ve signed to a 4-year, $71 million deal.
Darren Wolfson: The Nets have CJ Miles on their radar once Washington matches the Porter offer sheet. #Twolves
Candace Buckner: F Mike Scott has signed his 1-year, $1.7 million deal with the #Wizards, The Post has learned.