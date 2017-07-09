Chris Vivlamore: Kelly is expected to be on Hawks bench and can play after 5 p.m. assuming he clears.
Chris Vivlamore: Kelly is expected to be on Hawks bench…
July 9, 2017 | 4:21 pm EDT Update
Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin has pulled his name out of the New York Knicks’ front office search, a source told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears.
Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Griffin and the Knicks were at odds over Griffin not having full authority on basketball decisions and Griffin preferring to bring in his own staff.
Jeff Zillgitt: Working for Dolan wouldn’t have been an issue for David Griffin, who worked for Robert Sarver & Dan Gilbert. He wants front-office autonomy.
Griffin is expected to do television basketball analysis next season and has no other possible NBA job opportunities at the moment.
The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed forward OG Anunoby (O G Ann-uh-no-bee) to a rookie scale contract. Anunoby is under contract through the 2018-19 season, with two team option years to follow.
July 9, 2017 | 4:11 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Free agent center Aron Baynes has reached agreement on a one-year, $4.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell The Vertical.