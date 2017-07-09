Chris Vivlamore: Ryan Kelly has cleared waivers … because he is starting second half.
July 9, 2017 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
“I’m a max (contract) guy, so I deserve the max,” Thomas told CSN New England on Friday, echoing comments he made a year ago. “We’ve just got to continue to take care of business on the court and let the cards fall where they may. I’m happy for all the guards and all the other guys getting their money, because they deserve it, but my time’s coming. They know they’ve got to bring the Brinks truck out,” Thomas said with a smile.
The Chicago Bulls expect veteran guard Dwyane Wade to begin next season on the team’s roster, despite speculation throughout the league regarding a potential buyout between the former All-Star and the team.
When asked on Sunday whether he thought Wade would be bought out before the season begins, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg didn’t foresee that happening. “As of right now, no,” Hoiberg said. “I don’t see that.”
The widespread belief amongst team officials is that Wade won’t give back enough money to make a buyout worth the Bulls’ while and is content to start the season with the Bulls under the same lucrative deal. The odds remain very high that Wade would actually finish next season in Chicago, but a potential buyout closer to the February trade deadline figures to be broached later in the year.
Adam Himmelsbach: Just seeing this but yeah but can confirm, as @Shams Charania stated, the Cs have agreed to sign free agent big man Aron Baynes, per source.