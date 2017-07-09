Ryan Kelly is back with the Hawks after a bizarre two weeks. Unfortunately, it won’t last. Kelly had a non-guaranteed contract with the Hawks and was traded to the Rockets last week as they accumulated similar contracts to accommodate the acquisition of Chris Paul. Had the Rockets waived Kelly prior to July 1 he could have re-signed with the Hawks. That did not happen. He was finally waived by the Rockets on Friday.
Ryan Kelly is back with the Hawks after a bizarre two w…
July 9, 2017 | 9:09 pm EDT Update
In a move that was as baffling as it was predictable, the Knicks reportedly refused to grant autonomy over basketball decisions to David Griffin, who, as a result, took his name out of the running for the GM job, a source confirmed.
A source told the Daily News that one of Griffin’s requests was to remove Allan Houston, who has been with the Knicks as a player or an executive for the majority of the last 20 years. With Dolan’s support as one of the owner’s all-time favorite players (remember that $100 million contract extension), Houston rapidly ascended in New York’s front office and many believe he’s being groomed as the next GM under Mills.
Further, multiple sources close with Griffin said he’d require hiring his own front-office staff from Cleveland, including Trent Redden, the Cavs former VP of Basketball Operations. But apparently Mills’ power is not only persisting, it’s growing. He already left a lasting imprint on this team by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal.
On Sunday, itching to take another step toward the court, Murray warmed up with the Nuggets at the Thomas & Mack Center before their second summer league game.
“He’s champing at the bit,” Nuggets summer league coach Micah Nori said of Murray. “He was hurt all last year. He had the hernia thing and still played 82 games. I think he’s finally back to normal and, to use a term from a former Nugget, he’s got fresh leg and he wants to use them.”
It has become an annual rite of summer: ridiculously huge NBA contracts handed out in free agency reminding NFL players that their contracts aren’t fully guaranteed and aren’t as ridiculously huge as their basketball counterparts.