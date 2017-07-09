USA Today Sports

via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ryan Kelly is back with the Hawks after a bizarre two weeks. Unfortunately, it won’t last. Kelly had a non-guaranteed contract with the Hawks and was traded to the Rockets last week as they accumulated similar contracts to accommodate the acquisition of Chris Paul. Had the Rockets waived Kelly prior to July 1 he could have re-signed with the Hawks. That did not happen. He was finally waived by the Rockets on Friday.

July 9, 2017 | 9:09 pm EDT Update
A source told the Daily News that one of Griffin’s requests was to remove Allan Houston, who has been with the Knicks as a player or an executive for the majority of the last 20 years. With Dolan’s support as one of the owner’s all-time favorite players (remember that $100 million contract extension), Houston rapidly ascended in New York’s front office and many believe he’s being groomed as the next GM under Mills.
via New York Daily News

Further, multiple sources close with Griffin said he’d require hiring his own front-office staff from Cleveland, including Trent Redden, the Cavs former VP of Basketball Operations. But apparently Mills’ power is not only persisting, it’s growing. He already left a lasting imprint on this team by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal.
via New York Daily News

