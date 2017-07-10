Michael Scotto: Hawks have expressed interest in Dewayne Dedmon, league sources told Basketball Insiders. Willie Reed also on the radar, per @Alex Kennedy
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have agreed to a two-year guaranteed minimum contract with second-round Tyler Dorsey. He’ll be on the roster next season.
July 10, 2017 | 6:47 pm EDT Update
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks in negotiations with several players. Look for another point guard, power forward and at least one center.
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team signed guard Tyreke Evans. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. “We are excited for Tyreke Evans to return to the city of Memphis and FedExForum, where he enjoyed so much success as a member of the Memphis Tigers,” Wallace said. “Tyreke has proven his talent throughout his NBA career as both a scorer and playmaker, and we are pleased to add a player of his versatility to the Grizzlies.”
Sirius XM NBA: “I think James hit a wall, this is why Chris(Paul) will help lower his usage.” -@Houston Rockets HC Mike D’Antoni on Harden in West semis pic.twitter.com/6ZRK00w924