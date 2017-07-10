USA Today Sports

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team signed guard Tyreke Evans. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. “We are excited for Tyreke Evans to return to the city of Memphis and FedExForum, where he enjoyed so much success as a member of the Memphis Tigers,” Wallace said. “Tyreke has proven his talent throughout his NBA career as both a scorer and playmaker, and we are pleased to add a player of his versatility to the Grizzlies.”
