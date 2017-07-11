Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks do expect to sign another player to a two-way contract as with Josh Magette.
July 10, 2017 | 9:46 pm EDT Update
Reggie Bullock staying in Detroit
Shams Charania: Free agent Reggie Bullock has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal to re-sign with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell The Vertical.
Michael Scotto: Hawks have expressed interest in Dewayne Dedmon, league sources told Basketball Insiders. Willie Reed also on the radar, per @Alex Kennedy
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have agreed to a two-year guaranteed minimum contract with second-round Tyler Dorsey. He’ll be on the roster next season.
Jose Manuel Calderon: Ahora es oficial! Muy feliz de empezar este nuevo reto! Really happy, can’t wait to start this new challenge. #DefendtheLand @Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/DrusEqIKv3″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/DrusEqIKv3
Jason Kidd could have a new nickname — Octodad — ’cause the Milwaukee Bucks coach’s ex-wife says he’s expecting his 8th child!! We spoke with Joumana Kidd outside Delilah in West Hollywood — where the TV host broke the baby news to TMZ Sports … and said she couldn’t be happier for J and his wife, Porschla.