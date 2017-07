Q. I know (coach Mike Budenholzer) likes to carry a third point guard. Do you expect to sign one? Travis Schlenk: We’ll sign a third point guard. We are deciding to we get a veteran guy or do we get a young guy that we think has upside. Do we bring in a couple guys and let them battle it out? We are going to sign a power forward for sure. We’ll sign a center for sure. Probably sign three more big guys so we end up with six.