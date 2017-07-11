USA Today Sports

Q. Do you expect Alpha Kaba and Isaia Cordiner to go ba…

Q. Do you expect Alpha Kaba and Isaia Cordiner to go back overseas? Travis Schlenk: I think Alpha will go back to Mega Leks or another team in Europe. I haven’t really talked to his agent but I expect he’ll go back there. Cordinier has expressed a desire to play in Erie (with the NBA G League team). We’ve talked to his agent a little bit. We aren’t really sure if he’ll go back but he’s expressed a desire to maybe to that. We’ll figure all that out in the next month.

July 11, 2017 | 1:26 pm EDT Update
But although things could change, Jonah Bolden is scheduled to play with KK Crvena zvezda in Belgrade, Serbia, this coming season. The 21-year-old Australian signed a two-year contract with the professional team on June 10. If need be, Bolden won’t have a problem getting out of his contract. His buyout is for $675,000. As good as he is, the Sixers really don’t have a spot for him night now. That’s one of the reasons he’s scheduled to play in Belgrade.
Q. I know (coach Mike Budenholzer) likes to carry a third point guard. Do you expect to sign one? Travis Schlenk: We’ll sign a third point guard. We are deciding to we get a veteran guy or do we get a young guy that we think has upside. Do we bring in a couple guys and let them battle it out? We are going to sign a power forward for sure. We’ll sign a center for sure. Probably sign three more big guys so we end up with six.
It was widely reported that Infor, the company sponsoring the Nets jersey ad, paid more to have their red logo “pop” against the Nets black-and-white gear. It’s why the Nets got a lot more money —$8 million— than all but one team selling space on jersey. That one team was the Cavaliers, who have LeBron James. But on Tuesday morning, Darren Rovell tweets that the “pop,” the “clash” of red on black-and-white has been abandoned.
