Q. Do you expect Alpha Kaba and Isaia Cordiner to go back overseas? Travis Schlenk: I think Alpha will go back to Mega Leks or another team in Europe. I haven’t really talked to his agent but I expect he’ll go back there. Cordinier has expressed a desire to play in Erie (with the NBA G League team). We’ve talked to his agent a little bit. We aren’t really sure if he’ll go back but he’s expressed a desire to maybe to that. We’ll figure all that out in the next month.
