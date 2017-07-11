KC Johnson: Duje Dukan, son of international scout Ivica, has joined Bulls’ summer league team. Played for Hawks as of yesterday.
KC Johnson: Duje Dukan, son of international scout Ivic…
July 11, 2017 | 6:02 pm EDT Update
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Jeff Green, the team announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Sirius XM NBA: “We realized that we have a young core that needed some mentorship.” @Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac on signing V.Carter, G.Hill & ZRandolph
Andy Larsen: Gobert: “I found out on Twitter. I was kind of expecting it. But I was disappointed to see it on Twitter.”
Jody Genessy: Rudy Gobert’s vision now that he’s the face of the Jazz franchise? “My vision is to win a championship. It hasn’t changed.”