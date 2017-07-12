Free-agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a two-ye…
Free-agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told The Vertical. Dedmon’s deal includes a player option in the second season, league sources said.
The L.A. Clippers announced today the team has signed guard Milos Teodosic. He joins the Clippers after a decorated 13-year international career in Serbia, Greece and Russia.
Denver now with $5M in cap space after the Mike Miller waiver. The $3.5M contract for Miller would have been guaranteed if not waived by July 12. The Nuggets still have a $5.8M free agent hold of Mason Plumlee counting against the cap.
“I’m super-excited to be going to training camp with the New York Knicks,” said Rathan-Mayes. “It’s an amazing opportunity to be a part of a special franchise.”
NBA champs Steph Curry and Ray Allen got together to play some golf on Tuesday ahead of the American Century Championship, which is a celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Through a land trust, Butler paid $4.3 million in 2015 for his mansion, which was built in 2008 and has 5½ baths, three fireplaces, an elevator, electric shades, a custom staircase, a 750-bottle wine cellar, a landscaped roof deck, a home theater, a workout room, two other outdoor spaces and an attached, three-car garage.