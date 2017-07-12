Got in a good round with my man @stephencurry30 gettin ready for #americancenturychampionship Y'all know we made a lot of 3s!!! 😜🏀⛳️🏀⛳️#princesofbelair #belair #tahoeherewecome #grownmen

A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:43am PDT