The Jazz aren’t finished trying to add to their team, either.The Salt Lake Tribune has learned that Utah is in the market for another forward and another big man to back up Gobert. Among the names who hold Jazz interest are Dante Cunningham, who played last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Illyasova and Miami Heat big man Willie Reed are also players the Jazz are looking at.
0 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Free Agency, Uncategorized
Free Agency, Dante Cunningham, Ersan Ilyasova, Willie Reed, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz