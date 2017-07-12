USA Today Sports

The Jazz aren’t finished trying to add to their team, either.The Salt Lake Tribune has learned that Utah is in the market for another forward and another big man to back up Gobert. Among the names who hold Jazz interest are Dante Cunningham, who played last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Illyasova and Miami Heat big man Willie Reed are also players the Jazz are looking at.

July 12, 2017 | 7:08 pm EDT Update
As much as Anthony’s camp is pressing the Knicks to complete a trade this week, nothing is imminent or expected to happen until well after the press conference, according to multiple NBA sources. The Knicks and Rockets are getting closer, but they have work to do. “They’re still in the middle of the process,’’ one NBA source familiar with the trade talks told The Post.
According to involved sources, the Celts will meet the 76ers in London next January. The schedule for the coming season is expected to be released next month, with the league’s Global Games potentially being announced prior to that. The Celtics-Philadelphia matchup will be a regular season affair — not an exhibition — and will be a 76ers home game. That means Philly fans will have one fewer opportunity to see Jayson Tatum and Markelle Fultz, the third and first overall picks from last month’s draft, respectively, involved in the major pre-draft trade between the clubs.
July 12, 2017 | 6:14 pm EDT Update
Silver, though, did leave the door open for the possibility of one day rebalancing the two conferences or having a 16-seed tournament. “Ultimately [two years ago] we concluded that given all the focus on sports science, health of our players and impact of travel, it didn’t make sense, at least at this time, to move to a rebalanced schedule because we played an imbalanced schedule,” Silver said at the board of governors news conference Wednesday.
“In terms of one-and-done, it is something that we are taking a fresh look at,” Silver said Wednesday. “As I’ve said, I don’t believe the system is working well for anyone and most importantly, from a developmental standpoint for the league, the question is when players come into the league at 19, have they gotten the best possible training to be equipped for NBA basketball? Our sense is, in some cases, yes. In other cases, no. It is a much bigger issue than whether we go from 19 to 20 [or] 19 to 18.”
Silver said he spoke to Cuban, and the NBA examined whether the Mavericks players showed any signs of losing game to get a higher draft pick. “Yes, it is not what you want to hear as commissioner,” Silver said. “I would say that Mark has a long track record with provocative [statements]. It is something that we spoke to him directly about, he acknowledged it was a poor choice of words. “When we looked at what was actually happening on the floor, which was most important to me, there was no indication whatsoever that his players were intentionally losing games. So we were satisfied with that and everyone moved on.”
