Shams Charania: Free agent Ersan Ilyasova has agreed to a one-year, $6M deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell The Vertical.
July 13, 2017 | 4:41 am EDT Update
Jazz add Jonas Jerebko
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Jonas Jerebko has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal with Utah, league source tells ESPN.
Until further notice, Ryan Anderson will be known as “the Melo stopper” because the Houston Rockets forward appears to be responsible for holding up a potential Carmelo Anthony trade. The Knicks haven’t made much financial sense this offseason: $71 million to Tim Hardaway Jr. and the full mid-level to Ron Baker despite the fact that Baker is a restricted free agent. Who’s the Knicks’ cap-ologist anyway, Bernie Madoff? But the Knicks front office, led now and maybe forever by Steve Mills, is making total financial sense by refusing to take on Anderson and his enormous contract in a proposed trade for Anthony.
“They probably can’t beat the Warriors but they can certainly make it interesting,” the Syracuse coach who won an NCAA title with Anthony in 2003 told FanRagSports.com at the Nike Peach Jam here. “Those three guys are capable of giving a lot of people problems. Harden alone gave people a lot of problems last year and now he’s got Chris Paul who’s arguably one of the two or three best point guards in the league and a very good defender. And now you got one of the better scoring options in the league [if Anthony joins the team]. They still got [Eric] Gordon coming off the bench and a couple of other guys.”
David Pick: Source: Fenerbahce’s MVP Ekpe Udoh plans to opt-out of his Turkish contract and sign in the NBA.
The success of the Kings’ latest course will hinge on what becomes of Fox, a telephone-wire-thin point guard with the speed of a WiFi router whose moxie and charisma make him the ideal fit for the challenge ahead. Fox is eager to lead the turnaround for a team that hasn’t seen the playoffs since he was in second grade (2006) and only had one of its previous 10 lottery picks blossom into an All-Star (the since-jettisoned DeMarcus Cousins). “That’s definitely what I want to do, change the culture of the city,” Fox told The Vertical. “Help this team get wins, get to the playoffs. Try to get back to the conference finals, try to win championships here.”
July 12, 2017 | 10:13 pm EDT Update
Shabazz Muhammad drawing interest
Marc J. Spears: Free agent forward Shabazz Muhammad is receiving interest from the Hawks, Nets, Bucks and Knicks, a source says.