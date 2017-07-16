USA Today Sports

Dwight Howard is in full-on savage mode this NBA offseason. Just take a look at his Twitter account. The Hornets center is tired of all the jokes made at his expense and he’s firing back. It started when one guy decided to make a joke about Howard switching teams four times over the last five years… Howard came back with a viciously offensive (and basketball themed!) momma joke.

July 16, 2017
