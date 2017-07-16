Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: After week-long talks ende…
Serena Winters: Josh Hart and P.J. Dozier still ruled out for the Lakers tonight (ankles). Everyone else is available. Gametime 5pm vs. Mavericks!
Dwight Howard is in full-on savage mode this NBA offseason. Just take a look at his Twitter account. The Hornets center is tired of all the jokes made at his expense and he’s firing back. It started when one guy decided to make a joke about Howard switching teams four times over the last five years… Howard came back with a viciously offensive (and basketball themed!) momma joke.
July 16, 2017 | 2:33 pm EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: While there’s mutual interest between the Bucks and Derrick Rose, no meeting is scheduled for now, I’m told.
Chris Dempsey: I am confirm the #Nuggets deal with summer league standout Torrey Craig, and add that it is a two-way contract.
Somewhat of an annual occurrence, Michael Jordan has signed another one of his own draft picks to Jordan Brand. After first round selection Malik Monk somewhat surprisingly landed with Nike Basketball last month, second round pick Dwayne Bacon has confirmed a direct deal with Jordan Brand.
Bacon joins teammates Kemba Walker, Frank Kaminsky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Zeller on the Jordan Brand roster. Perhaps Monk could be pulled over, but he’s being presented as a Nike Basketball athlete at the moment.