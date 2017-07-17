Toronto has sought to deal Valanciunas since the February trade deadline. They’d had conversations with Detroit and New Orleans then, sources said, and continued to have discussions around Valanciunas at the draft, but talks with the likes of Sacramento, Phoenix, Charlotte, Portland and Atlanta did not get very far.
Valanciunas could wind up being eclipsed in Toronto, even without a deal. One of the aims of the offseason for the Raptors was to both unload some salary and clear up playing time for some younger, hungrier players the Raptors have been developing. Among those are second-year men Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam, and both had very good showings this summer.
Chema De Lucas: Ex Gran Canaria Royce O’Neale signs 3 seasons with Utah Jazz. No 2 way contract. First season fully guaranteed
If O’Neale’s contract is indeed as reported, the Jazz will either have to waive one player or pull off a trade to have him on the roster when the NBA season starts in October.
One of the aims in the construction of Little Caesars Arena is to enhance the spectator experience. A seamless, centerhung scoreboard measuring more than 5,100 feet – the largest of its kind in the world – should help in that regard. The scoreboard at Little Caesars Arena, which opens in September, will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create for a 360-degree experience. Forty-five LED displays covering more than 13,500 square feet and 16.5 million-plus LEDs will be installed in and around the arena.
July 17, 2017 | 11:04 am EDT Update
Scott Kushner: One item I’ve overlooked: #Pelicans fully expect SG Darius Miller to be on the roster and provide solid 3-point shooting off the bench.
Scott Kushner: I’m told several NBA teams wanted to bring Miller in. It’s unclear what kind of guarantee he has, #Pelicans gave him best chance to succeed.