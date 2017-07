One of the aims in the construction of Little Caesars Arena is to enhance the spectator experience. A seamless, centerhung scoreboard measuring more than 5,100 feet – the largest of its kind in the world – should help in that regard. The scoreboard at Little Caesars Arena, which opens in September, will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create for a 360-degree experience. Forty-five LED displays covering more than 13,500 square feet and 16.5 million-plus LEDs will be installed in and around the arena.