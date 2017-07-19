Mutombo said the people he is speaking with are receptive to the idea of attempting to purchase the Rockets franchise. “A lot of people think it’s a great thing,” Mutombo said. “It’s a great opportunity. “Now it’s just a question of the number,” he said laughing. “There’s going to be a lot of discussion and a lot of cash. “I missed my opportunity two years ago with the Atlanta Hawks.”
July 19, 2017 | 4:49 pm EDT Update
Redick also worked out with Jeremy Lin during the summer. Redick may not have been a starter for the Nets considering Lin and new Brooklyn star D’Angelo Russell would compose the starting backcourt. “The one team for Chelsea was the Nets. I was certainly interested in the Nets. I love what they’re building there … But once they were kind of off the table, it created a little bit of chaos.”
Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury will play one more year in the Chinese Basketball Association, he announced Wednesday. Marbury, who had played for the Beijing Ducks since 2011, posted on his Instagram account that he will play with the Beijing Fly Dragons next season.
Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo, who played the final five years of his career with the Houston Rockets and retired in 2009, said he is working on putting a group together that he hopes will try and buy the Rockets franchise. Owner Leslie Alexander put the Rockets on the market on Monday.
“I’m working on it,” Mutombo said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “I’m talking to a lot of people already since (Monday). We’ll see. “I’m just talking to the people who can cut the check and they can make me be part of it. I’m working on that.”
Derek Fisher has pled not guilty to DUI charges stemming from his arrest in June … TMZ Sports has learned. As we previously reported, the ex-NBA star was hit with two DUI charges after getting into a bad wreck on the 101 freeway in L.A. with his GF, Gloria Govan, who was riding shotgun.
July 19, 2017 | 2:48 pm EDT Update
James Jones named Suns' Vice President of Basketball Operations
The Phoenix Suns announced today they have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with General Manager Ryan McDonough and added former Suns forward and 14-year NBA veteran James Jones as Vice President of Basketball Operations. Jones will report to McDonough and work alongside him to oversee all basketball-related matters for the Suns, including the draft, free agency and trades.