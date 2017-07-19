USA Today Sports

Mutombo said the people he is speaking with are recepti…

25 mins ago via FOX 26 Houston
Mutombo said the people he is speaking with are receptive to the idea of attempting to purchase the Rockets franchise. “A lot of people think it’s a great thing,” Mutombo said. “It’s a great opportunity. “Now it’s just a question of the number,” he said laughing. “There’s going to be a lot of discussion and a lot of cash. “I missed my opportunity two years ago with the Atlanta Hawks.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Houston Rockets Sale
More HoopsHype Rumors
July 19, 2017 | 4:49 pm EDT Update
Redick also worked out with Jeremy Lin during the summer. Redick may not have been a starter for the Nets considering Lin and new Brooklyn star D’Angelo Russell would compose the starting backcourt. “The one team for Chelsea was the Nets. I was certainly interested in the Nets. I love what they’re building there … But once they were kind of off the table, it created a little bit of chaos.”
25 mins ago via HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

July 19, 2017 | 2:48 pm EDT Update

James Jones named Suns' Vice President of Basketball Operations

The Phoenix Suns announced today they have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with General Manager Ryan McDonough and added former Suns forward and 14-year NBA veteran James Jones as Vice President of Basketball Operations. Jones will report to McDonough and work alongside him to oversee all basketball-related matters for the Suns, including the draft, free agency and trades.
2 hours ago via NBA.com

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 5 more rumors
Home