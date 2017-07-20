Alex Kennedy: The Hawks, Nets, Bucks, Knicks, Magic and Bulls have each shown some level of interest in unrestricted FA Shabazz Muhammad, sources confirm.
July 20, 2017 | 10:51 am EDT Update
Zach Lowe: After a strong Summer League, Spurs are signing Michigan State alum Matt Costello to a 2-way deal, sources say.
The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with veteran swingman Damien Wilkins, a league source told Basketball Insiders.
Not long after the Spurs’ season ended in a Western Conference finals sweep in May, soon-to-be 40-year-old Manu Ginobili met with coach Gregg Popovich to talk about the future. Deep down, there was a part of Ginobili that hoped Popovich would make his retirement decision for him. Instead, what Popovich told Ginobili complicated everything. “He told me that he wanted me to continue and he needed me on the team,” Ginobili wrote in the Argentinian publication La Nacion on Thursday. “If he did not want me, it would have been easier for me.”
“I am a little surprised by the growth in interest, specifically in free agency and the Las Vegas Summer League, but it’s really just an extension of the remarkable growth in interest in the NBA we’ve seen over the last decade,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote in an email interview Wednesday. “The whole game experience has never been more compelling or entertaining, and each summer a fresh set of story lines emerge that keep our fans engaged.”
“Nothing extraordinary happens without a harmonic convergence of a lot of things out there, and usually it’s how you harness those different areas,” LeGarie said of the event, which set a record in attendance of 127,843 this month. “Don’t forget, when summer leagues started, it was mostly seen as a necessary evil, and most players saw it as some kind of a punishment when you played in them. There was some stigma in being a summer league player.”
Marc J. Spears: Just saw @OfficialDeeBee who spoke glowingly about how top notch @thebig3 & @icecube treats its players w/ 1st class flights, hotel & more.