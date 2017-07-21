USA Today Sports

Rondo officially signed with New Orleans on Thursday, an addition that gives the Pelicans four starters who’ve been All-Stars in the recent past (DeMarcus Cousins has three All-Star appearances, while Jrue Holiday made the midseason showcase game in 2013). Davis – who like Rondo and Cousins is a University of Kentucky product – described the acquisition as a “no-brainer” from the team’s standpoint.
“He’s a great floor general. He’s a great leader on the floor for guys like me, DeMarcus, Jrue,” Davis said from Los Angeles, where he’s been working out extensively this summer. “I think he sees the court very differently than most players see it, and he’s one of the elite point guards we have in our league. “When I saw that we were trying to get him, it was a no-brainer. I thought we should do it.”
