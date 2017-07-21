The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has re-signed forward Ersan Ilyasova, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Ian Begley: Kyrie Irving also considered the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade destination before the club traded Jimmy Butler, per Cavs sources.
Chris Broussard: Here’s what I know on Kyrie front: he didn’t like LJ’s control of franchise, and he wants to be a full-time PG and get chance to run a team
Chris Haynes: ESPN Sources: Cleveland disturbed news about Kyrie Irving was made public out of fear it could impact trade value.
Alex Kennedy: In Las Vegas, I asked a handful of NBA executives which stars could be on the move next. Not one said Kyrie Irving. Nobody saw this coming.
Rondo officially signed with New Orleans on Thursday, an addition that gives the Pelicans four starters who’ve been All-Stars in the recent past (DeMarcus Cousins has three All-Star appearances, while Jrue Holiday made the midseason showcase game in 2013). Davis – who like Rondo and Cousins is a University of Kentucky product – described the acquisition as a “no-brainer” from the team’s standpoint.
“He’s a great floor general. He’s a great leader on the floor for guys like me, DeMarcus, Jrue,” Davis said from Los Angeles, where he’s been working out extensively this summer. “I think he sees the court very differently than most players see it, and he’s one of the elite point guards we have in our league. “When I saw that we were trying to get him, it was a no-brainer. I thought we should do it.”