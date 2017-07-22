Bobby Marks: ATL also inherits the $1.5M 2018-19 non-gu…
Bobby Marks: ATL also inherits the $1.5M 2018-19 non-guaranteed contract for Ni. Brussino. Contract has a last day of the 2018 moratorium trigger date.
July 22, 2017 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
The Hawks claimed Nicolas Brussino off waivers on Saturday. The guard/forward was waived by the Mavericks on Thursday.
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club claimed guard/forward Nicolas Brussino off waivers, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. He was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on July 20.
He’s apparently so popular that sites appear to be trying to sell fake Jordan Bell jerseys. On Saturday, the rookie called out this tweet that links to sports merchandise site Fanatics:
Bell pointed out that the jersey has the wrong number. He wore No. 1 at Oregon (and on the Warriors he’s wearing No. 2).