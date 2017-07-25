The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has named Josh Longstaff as Head Coach of the Erie BayHawks, the organization’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today by BayHawks General Manager Malik Rose. “Josh is a tremendous communicator and has shown the ability to build productive relationships with young players. His passion and knowledge of player development fits in perfectly with the program we are building in Erie as well as Atlanta,” Rose said. “We’re excited to be able to add a young coach of his caliber to the organization.”
