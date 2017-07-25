USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has named Josh Longstaff as Head Coach of the Erie BayHawks, the organization’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today by BayHawks General Manager Malik Rose. “Josh is a tremendous communicator and has shown the ability to build productive relationships with young players. His passion and knowledge of player development fits in perfectly with the program we are building in Erie as well as Atlanta,” Rose said. “We’re excited to be able to add a young coach of his caliber to the organization.”

Bobby Marks: Brooklyn is now $3.5M (or at the cap when you factor in the $3M Randy Foye hold) under the salary cap after the acquisition of Allen Crabbe. The contract of Crabbe is $19.3M, $18.5M and a player option of $18.5M in 2019-20. The Nets still project to have $18M in room next summer and could increase to $30M if Jeremy Lin opts-out of his $12.5M contract.
The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agents Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and David West to contracts, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released. Curry, 29, averaged a team-high 25.3 points per game (10th in the NBA) in 2016-17 to go with 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.81 steals (seventh) in 33.4 minutes over 79 games, earning All-NBA Second Team honors. The two-time MVP led the league in three-point field goals for a fifth consecutive year, following his NBA-record 402 threes in 2015-16 with 316 triples in 2016-17, including an NBA single-game record 13 threes on Nov. 7 vs. New Orleans. Curry upped his averages to 28.1 points, 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 35.4 minutes over 17 games in the 2017 postseason, helping Golden State capture its second title in three seasons. In eight career seasons with the Warriors, Curry owns averages of 22.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.79 steals and is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-point field goals (1,917, 10th in NBA history).
Randle said he paid more focus on following through on the Lakers’ request to improve his conditioning than worrying about including him in offers in the failed Paul George trade proposals. “That stuff is not in my control,” Randle said. “What happened and what didn’t, I don’t know. But at the end of the day, all I can control is just me working on my game and get prepared for the next season.”
