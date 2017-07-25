USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has re-signed forward…

51 mins ago via NBA.com
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has re-signed forward Mike Muscala, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Last season in 70 games (three starts) with the Hawks, Muscala averaged career-highs of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.7 minutes (.504 FG%, .418 3FG%, .766 FT%). He scored in double figures 20 times, ranking second on the club in FG% and fifth in rpg.

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Mike Muscala Free Agency
More HoopsHype Rumors
July 25, 2017 | 4:31 pm EDT Update
Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker will not play in an NBA Africa exhibition next month as a precaution following surgery in May on his left knee. An informed source told the Observer Tuesday that Walker won’t play, but he will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa for the exhibition Aug. 5. Walker was invited to be one of four captains in a matchup between NBA players with African ties and a world team.
51 mins ago via Charlotte Observer

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Kemba Walker Injury
July 25, 2017 | 3:08 pm EDT Update
Home