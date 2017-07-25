The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has re-signed forward Mike Muscala, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Last season in 70 games (three starts) with the Hawks, Muscala averaged career-highs of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.7 minutes (.504 FG%, .418 3FG%, .766 FT%). He scored in double figures 20 times, ranking second on the club in FG% and fifth in rpg.
July 25, 2017 | 4:31 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry has finalized his new contract, signing his $201 million, five-year deal after he reached agreement when the free agency period began July 1. His contract initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Houston Rockets.
Ramona Shelburne: Lakers have agreed to a one-year minimum contract with Tyler Ennis. Team option on Year 2, per league source.
Ramona Shelburne: Lakers made a strong push for Derrick Rose before he committed to the Cavs. Just couldn’t convince him of a bench role in LA.
Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker will not play in an NBA Africa exhibition next month as a precaution following surgery in May on his left knee. An informed source told the Observer Tuesday that Walker won’t play, but he will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa for the exhibition Aug. 5. Walker was invited to be one of four captains in a matchup between NBA players with African ties and a world team.
July 25, 2017 | 3:08 pm EDT Update
Blazers trade Allen Crabbe to Nets
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland has traded Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn for Andrew Nicholson, league sources tell ESPN.