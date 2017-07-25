The Atlanta Hawks have re-signed power forward Mike Muscala to a two-year, $10 million deal. The 6-foot-11 Muscala, who was an unrestricted free agent, could play a bigger role as he returns for his fifth season following the departures of Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard.
The Atlanta Hawks have re-signed power forward Mike Mus…
July 25, 2017 | 6:31 pm EDT Update
The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard/forward Allen Crabbe from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson. Crabbe joins the Nets after spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with Portland. In 226 games (24 starts), the 25-year-old Crabbe has registered averages of 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from 3-point range and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line.
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed forward Troy Williams. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Rockets originally signed Williams to a 10-day contract on March 10, before securing him for the remainder of 2016-17. In six games with three starts as a Rocket, Williams averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range. He had a career-high 21 points while shooting 6-of-9 from behind-the-arc in his Rockets debut at Phoenix on April 2.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets make it official on signing of Troy Williams. It’s a 3-year deal, source said last week, 1st guaranteed, 2nd partially guaranteed.
The drama between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving appears headed to an ugly breakup, and in this age of social media, a breakup isn’t official until the “unfollow” button is clicked. On Tuesday, NBA fans took notice to the fact that Kyrie Irving isn’t following LeBron James on Instagram. While it’s impossible to tell if Irving unfollowed LeBron without an earlier screenshot, it’s definitely suspect as Irving follows his other Cavaliers teammates.