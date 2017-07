Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed forward Troy Williams. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Rockets originally signed Williams to a 10-day contract on March 10, before securing him for the remainder of 2016-17. In six games with three starts as a Rocket, Williams averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range. He had a career-high 21 points while shooting 6-of-9 from behind-the-arc in his Rockets debut at Phoenix on April 2.