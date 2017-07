With his unique kind and gentle touch, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has had such a heart-warming and impactful influence on Tatum Teague that the six-year old leukemia patient from Richardson fondly refers to him as “Uncle Dirk” . Teague first met Nowitzki in December of 2015 when she was just four years old and a patient at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas battling a myriad of medical problems. Nowitzki, as is his custom, visited Teague at the hospital, and since it was Christmas time, he came with some special gifts. “He came in and was just grinning from ear-to-ear,” Tatum’s mother, Whitney Teague, said. “He was all smiles and extremely upbeat with a very positive attitude. The nurses had spoken about a 7-foot tall man that may be coming to her room, and to not make her too nervous because she was a four-and-half year old girl (at the time). And he came in bearing gifts with a Santa hat on and couldn’t have been more thoughtful and generous.”