Bobby Marks: The Dewayne Dedmon contract in Atlanta sta…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 26, 2017 | 9:49 am EDT Update
Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract that he would be willing to waive to play for the Rockets or Cavaliers. But a league source said his first choice is to play with Houston. Crabbe, a second-round pick of the Cavaliers in 2013, started only 24 games with the Blazers over the past four seasons. But he developed into a reliable reserve for Portland.
July 26, 2017 | 9:13 am EDT Update
Seven years ago, a Chicago Bulls executive stood on a practice facility court, holding a phone, practically pleading with his franchise star: Please, please call him. Derrick Rose loathed the idea of recruiting LeBron James. In Rose’s mind, he was available to answer whatever questions James had about joining the Bulls in free agency. Chase him? The world was changing rapidly, and Rose wanted no part. The prospect of pitching praise on a fierce rival felt distasteful, desperate. Perhaps this was becoming common practice, but that made it no easier for Rose.
Rose finally shot James a text message, but it all felt too hollow. As the rest of the NBA desperately tried everything to recruit James, Rose walked away from the phone, grabbed a ball and returned to work. He was on his way into a season when he would become the youngest MVP in league history, confident that he could battle James for years of Eastern Conference supremacy. Rose was always an enigma to his peers, a shy, quiet, but fiercely proud player who compromised nothing.
Darren Rovell: JUST IN: The @DetroitPistons have signed @flagstar to be the team’s jersey ad sponsor.
With his unique kind and gentle touch, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has had such a heart-warming and impactful influence on Tatum Teague that the six-year old leukemia patient from Richardson fondly refers to him as “Uncle Dirk”. Teague first met Nowitzki in December of 2015 when she was just four years old and a patient at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas battling a myriad of medical problems. Nowitzki, as is his custom, visited Teague at the hospital, and since it was Christmas time, he came with some special gifts. “He came in and was just grinning from ear-to-ear,” Tatum’s mother, Whitney Teague, said. “He was all smiles and extremely upbeat with a very positive attitude. The nurses had spoken about a 7-foot tall man that may be coming to her room, and to not make her too nervous because she was a four-and-half year old girl (at the time). And he came in bearing gifts with a Santa hat on and couldn’t have been more thoughtful and generous.”
“We thought that her seeing Dirk would be a great way to lift her spirits and encourage her during her hospitalization,” Belcher said. “We shared her information with Dirk, and Dirk bought an amazing Elsa doll for her.” “He entered the room with this life-sized Elsa doll and sat with Tatum at her bedside. They unwrapped the gift, they talked about the movie Frozen, and he had great interaction with the family and with Tatum.”