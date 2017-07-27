Over the course of three nights in Sukhumi, the group b…
Over the course of three nights in Sukhumi, the group bonded over Kool Moe Dee and bartered with those with the foresight to bring their own snacks. The electricity and phone lines came and went. Hawks guard Doc Rivers and Soviet star Sarunas Marciulionis (armed with his guitar and some Lithuanian folk songs) helped set the tone for an amicable relationship between the teams. Circumstances aside, the Americans were put at ease.
July 26, 2017 | 9:17 pm EDT Update
Less than three months away from the deadline, Russell Westbrook is yet to sign the five-year extension the Oklahoma City Thunder have offered him.
No other team could offer the same deal if Westbrook were to hit free agency. He could still receive a contract that starts at 35 percent of the cap if he chooses to become a free agent next summer but would receive only five percent raises per season and could sign for up to only four years. Yet, the reigning MVP has made the Thunder wait almost a month, already. And it could end up being longer — maybe forever, though the organization remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects of Westbrook signing for the long term before the start of the season.
It’s been barely more than a month since the NBA Draft. Yet, both the Thunder and Adelaide 36ers, Ferguson’s team in Australia, say Ferguson hasn’t signed because of trouble obtaining clearance from FIBA. And it’s far from common for clearance to take this long.
The specifics behind Ferguson obtaining clearance remain unclear. A standard buyout for someone in Ferguson’s situation is $650,000, and it would be counterintuitive for him to have signed a contract which complicated the possibility of a buyout since his plan all along was to head to the NBA after one year in Australia.
Zach Lowe: The final two years of Alan Williams’s 3-year, $17 million deal with the Suns are fully non-guaranteed, league sources tell ESPN.
Chris Paul isn’t wasting any time building chemistry with his new Houston Rockets teammates. The nine-time All-Star was spotted playing a pickup game with James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Bobby Brown early this week at what appears to be a UCLA-affiliated gym. Free-agent big man JaVale McGee also took a part in the game.