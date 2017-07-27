USA Today Sports

The flight was supposed to have been a charter. Instead…

39 mins ago via Sports Illustrated
The flight was supposed to have been a charter. Instead, it carried a mixture of civilians and live animals, and included no amenities. Water from a shared wooden drinking bowl proved the closest thing to a free refill. The bus ride from the airport to the training base was interrupted at length by cattle parked squarely in the middle of a narrow dirt access road. The main thing about Sukhumi was, it wasn’t a beach resort and you didn’t want to go there. “The only thing they didn’t tell us was that [the facility] probably had been closed down for a few years,” says Fratello. “They kind of left that out.”

July 26, 2017 | 9:17 pm EDT Update
No other team could offer the same deal if Westbrook were to hit free agency. He could still receive a contract that starts at 35 percent of the cap if he chooses to become a free agent next summer but would receive only five percent raises per season and could sign for up to only four years. Yet, the reigning MVP has made the Thunder wait almost a month, already. And it could end up being longer — maybe forever, though the organization remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects of Westbrook signing for the long term before the start of the season.
39 mins ago via normantranscript.com

39 mins ago via ESPN

