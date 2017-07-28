Ex-ATL Hawks player Pero Antic just took an “L” in his legal war with the NYPD — after a judge decided the cop who pushed him during a 2015 incident didn’t use excessive force. Antic and then-teammate Thabo Sefolosha both sued the NYPD claiming cops got unnecessarily violent with them on the street … after another NBA player got stabbed in a separate incident.
July 28, 2017 | 7:33 am EDT Update
Andrew Wiggins seeking max contract extension
While Wiggins said that he is taking a “day by day” approach to the contract discussions, he didn’t waver when asked whether he was worthy of a max contract, which could reach $148 million over five years with a starting salary of $25.5 million. “I definitely do,” Wiggins told The Crossover. “Nothing less.”
Andrew Wiggins: I’m worth ‘nothing less’ than a max contract. Jon Krawczynski: Wolves have been aware these are the parameters for some time. twitter.com/thecrossover/s…
The 2014 No. 1 pick arrived in Minnesota prior to his rookie season thanks to a summer trade with Cleveland. Kyrie Irving’s reported trade request has sparked speculation that the Timberwolves might trade Wiggins back to the Cavaliers in a deal for the All-Star point guard, but Wiggins refused to take questions on trade scenarios and maintained that he wants to play in Minnesota next season. Wiggins also spoke optimistically of his new pairing with Butler, saying that he felt the two scoring-minded wings would “complement each other’s game and make each other better,” and said that he has been placing special emphasis on his three-point shooting and ball-handling this summer.
Mike Fisher: ESPN ‘partial g’tee’ story on #Mavs and PJ Dozier is ‘deceptive,’ source tells me. It’s Exhibit 10 – As w Clavell, LONG way from roster spot pic.twitter.com/Ioekl6vdhF
“The opportunity with the Spurs was the best opportunity out there, and that includes all aspects, not just money and playing opportunity, even those both include very good pluses,” said Costello following Tuesday’s Moneyball Pro-Am. “Their program is run much like Michigan State. Pop runs the show. If you’re in the Spurs organization you just have a chance to grow, and not that you will necessary sign with the Spurs next year, but everybody else looks at you in a different light when you’ve gone through their program.”
Costello said he’s looking forward to competing with NBA guys. He’s ready to prove himself as an NBA player. Former MSU teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine believes Costello has the tools to succeed. “I believe he can play in the league for 15 years if he wanted to,” Valentine said Tuesday. “He takes care of his body, he does the right things in the game, he doesn’t need the ball, and he can knock down that 15-foot shot.”
Orazio Cauchi: Former NBA big man Josh Harrellson signed with Sunrockers Shibuya in Japan, the team announced.