The Hawks signed Tyler Cavanaugh to a partial guarantee…

July 28, 2017 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
General manager Rich Cho and coach Steve Clifford have said the team wants to sign a third point guard behind starter Kemba Walker and recently-signed backup Michael Carter-Williams. That player would likely have to sign for the veteran minimum (which fluctuates from player to player, based on seasons of experience) because the Hornets are inching toward the luxury-tax threshold of about $119 million for next season.
27 mins ago via Charlotte Observer

