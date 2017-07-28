The Hawks signed Tyler Cavanaugh to a partial guarantee…
The Hawks signed Tyler Cavanaugh to a partial guaranteed rookie contract Friday. The undrafted forward out of George Washington will attend training camp and then likely will play for the Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks.
July 28, 2017 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
The Charlotte Hornets on Friday waived point guard Briante Weber, before an Aug. 1 team option would have paid him about $1.5 million next season.
He started for the Hornets’ summer-league team in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month. However, it seemed clear he was not in the Hornets’ plans when the team recently held a large-group workout for point guards that included veterans Norris Cole and Donald Sloan.
General manager Rich Cho and coach Steve Clifford have said the team wants to sign a third point guard behind starter Kemba Walker and recently-signed backup Michael Carter-Williams. That player would likely have to sign for the veteran minimum (which fluctuates from player to player, based on seasons of experience) because the Hornets are inching toward the luxury-tax threshold of about $119 million for next season.
While there are many European clubs, including Zalgiris Kaunas, that would like to see him in their roster, the best offer that Donatas Motiejunas has in his hands comes from China, as Eurohoops has learned.
In fact, there’s a $1.5M bid for Motiejunas that might lure him to join the Chinese League as many other players who either came from EuroLeague or were targeted by EL clubs (Keith Langford, Giannis Bourousis, Justin Hamilton, Aaron Jackson, Edwin Jackson) have done this summer.
Shaq Diesel just responded to LaVar Ball a la Tupac — with a brand new killer 3 minute diss track going right after the Big Baller. O’Neal’s flow is straight fire over a classic Jay-Z beat — and he mocks LaVar’s basketball career right off the bat. “I been doing this a long time …when you were averaging 2 points riding the pine.”